Tk 13,372 crore whitened in last 46 years

‘Total Tk 13,372 crore of undeclared money was whitened since the independence and government got tax of Tk 1,454 crore in the same time,’ Muhith said while replying to a question of ruling Awami League lawmaker Abdul Latif.

The finance minister said that Tk 2.25 crore of undisclosed money was whitened and government got tax of Tk 0.19 crore in between 1971 to 1975.

In between 1976 to 1980, Tk 50.76 crore of untaxed money was legalised and government collected tax of Tk 0.81 crore.

Total 45.89 crore of undeclared money was whitened between 1981 and 1990 and government got tax of Tk 4.5 crore, Muhith said in his scripted answer tabled in the house.

In between 1991 to 1996, untaxed money of Tk 150.79 crore was legalised and government got tax of Tk 15.08 crore.

Undisclosed money of Tk 950.41 crore was whitened in between 1997 to 2000 and government got tax of 141.24 crore.

A total of Tk 827.74 crore of untaxed money was whitened in between 2001 to 2006 and government got tax of Tk 102.77 crore.

Highest Tk 9,682 crore of undisclosed money was whitened from 2007 to 2009 period and government received tax of Tk 911 crore in the same period.

In between 2009 to 2013, a total of Tk 1,805.01 crore of untaxed money was whitened and government got tax of Tk 230.41 crore.

Since 2013 till today, Tk 856.30 crore of undisclosed money was whitened and government got tax of Tk 48.40 crore.