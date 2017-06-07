Six-Point Day: PM pays tributes to Sheikh Mujib

Sheikh Hasina first placed a wreath as the prime minister and stood there for some time in solemn silence as a mark of respect to the architect of independent Bangladesh.

Later, flanked by senior leaders of her party, Sheikh Hasina, also the president of Bangladesh Awami League, laid another wreath at the portrait of Sheikh Mujib.

Agriculture minister Matia Chowdhury, road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, Awami League presidium members Abdur Razzak, Abdul Mannan, and Faruk Khan, AL joint general secretaries Mahbub-ul- Alam Hanif, Dipu Moni, Jahangir Kabir Nank, Abdur Rahman, AL organising secretaries Ahmad Hossain, Khalid Mahmood Chowdhury, AL office secretary Abdul Sobhan Golap, cultural affairs secretary Asim Kumar Ukil and other senior leaders of Awami League and its associate bodies were present.

On this day in 1966, Awami League, under the leadership of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, called for a day-long hartal throughout East Pakistan seeking autonomy to end the exploitation, deprivation, subjugation and tyranny by the then central government of Pakistan on people.

People took to the streets during the dawn-to-dusk strike throughout the province and law enforcers opened fire on them at different places, killing at least 10 people, including labour leader Monu Miah, Shafique and Shamsul Huq, intensifying the movement further.

As a sequel to it, came the historic mass upsurge in 1969, and subsequently the war of independence in 1971.