SC orders Moudud to leave Gulshan home

The Supreme Court has ordered BNP leader Moudud Ahmed to vacate his Gulshan home of 30 years, scrapping his petition to review the verdict given by the Appellate Division.

The decision was announced on Sunday by a five-member bench led by Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha.

The High Court had ordered Moudud to transfer the deed of plot number 159 in Gulshan -2 to his brother Monjur Ahmed, but the decision had been overturned by an Appellate Bench on Aug 2, 2016.

The Appellate Division had also scrapped a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) accusing the Moudud of illegally occupying the house at the capital’s upscale neighbourhood.

Two review petitions had been filed with the Supreme Court, one against the decision to cancel the transfer of the property to Moudud’s brother, and another against the dismissal of the ACC case. The court rejected both decisions on Sunday.

This means BNP Standing Committee member Moudud must leave his Gulshan house, but will not have to face the ACC case.

Moudud represented himself at the review hearing. He was accompanied by Barrister Rokon Uddin Mahmud and Quamrul Huq Siddique.

The state was represented by Attorney General Mahbubey Alam. The ACC was represented by Abdul Matin Khosru and Khurshid Alam Khan.

