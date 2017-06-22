REPORTERS WITHOUT BORDERS FREEDOM INDEX RANKED BANGLADESH 146 WITH ABUSE SCORE OF 53.3

REPORTERS WITHOUT BORDERS FREEDOM INDEX RANKED BANGLADESH 146 WITH ABUSE SCORE OF 53.3

The World Press Freedom Index score of 146 puts Bangladesh into another least developed democracy in the world and more towards an autocratic regime. Press freedom is worse than Pakistan and little better than Congo. While we pride ourselves with the economic growth mantra, we are courting with the likes of the dictatorial regimes.

Earlier, Bangladesh has slumped to 86th place in this year’s Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) Index of Democracy 2015. The country ranked 85 in 2014 in EIU’s democracy index.

The EIU, a special arm of the leading international financial magazine “The Economist”, released the index on January 21, providing a snapshot of the state of democracy worldwide for 167 independent countries. Bangladesh scored 5.73 out of 10 points when Norway secured top position with 9.93 points. Besides the number one Norway, the top five include Iceland, Sweden, New Zealand and Denmark. Among SAARC countries India became 35, Sri Lanka 69, Bhutan 101, Pakistan 112 and Nepal 105. Maldives is not included in the list. According to Democracy Index, Bangladesh is immersed as a Hybrid to racing towards more authoritarian regime. In a hybrid regime, elections have substantial irregularities that often prevent them from being both free and fair. Government pressure on opposition parties and candidates may be common. Serious weaknesses are more prevalent than in flawed democracies—in political culture, functioning of government and political participation. Corruption tends to be widespread and the rule of law is weak.

Following data has been reproduced from REPORTERS WITHOUT BRODERS FREEDOM INDEX; https://rsf.org/en/ranking

Data of press freedom ranking 2017

Meaning

What is it?

Published every year since 2002 by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the World Press Freedom Index is an important advocacy tool based on the principle of emulation between states. Because it is well known, its influence over governments is growing. Many heads of state and government fear its annual publication. 2002 Year of the first edition of the ranking. The Index is a point of reference that is quoted by media throughout the world and is used by diplomats and international entities such as the United Nations and the World Bank.

What does it measure?

The Index ranks 180 countries according to the level of freedom available to journalists. It is a snapshot of the media freedom situation based on an evaluation of pluralism, independence of the media, quality of legislative framework and safety of journalists in each country. It does not rank public policies even if governments obviously have a major impact on their country’s ranking. Nor is it an indicator of the quality of journalism in each country.

The global indicator and regional indicators

Along with the Index, RSF calculates a global indicator and regional indicators that evaluate the overall performance of countries (in the world and in each region) as regards media freedom. It is an absolute measure that complements the Index’s comparative rankings. The global indicator is the average of the regional indicators, each of which is obtained by averaging the scores of all the countries in the region, weighted according to their population as given by the World Bank.

How the index is compiled

The degree of freedom available to journalists in 180 countries is determined by pooling the responses of experts to a questionnaire devised by RSF. This qualitative analysis is combined with quantitative data on abuses and acts of violence against journalists during the period evaluated. The criteria used in the questionnaire are pluralism, media independence, media environment and self-censorship, legislative framework, transparency, and the quality of the infrastructure that supports the production of news and information.

The questionnaire

To compile the Index, RSF has developed an online questionnaire focusing on the subjects specified above. This year’s questionnaire was slightly less detailed that in the past but, thanks to statistical analysis, the data gathered continued to permit comparison with previous years.

Translated into 20 languages including English, Arabic, Chinese, Russian, Indonesian and Korean, the questionnaire is sent to journalists, media lawyers, researchers and other media specialists selected by RSF in the 180 countries covered by the Index. Each country is assigned a score based on the answers provided by these experts and on the figures for acts of violence and abuses against journalists during the previous year.

The data on abuses

A team of in-house specialists, each assigned to a different geographical region, keeps a detailed tally of abuses and violence against journalists and media outlets. These reasearchers also rely on a network of correspondents in 130 countries. The Abuses indicator for each country is calculated on the basis of the data about the intensity of abuses and violence against media actors during the period evaluated. This quantitative indicator is then used to weight the qualitative analysis of the situation in the country based on the replies to the questionnaires.

The press freedom map

The press freedom map, which is distributed in print and digital versions, offers a visual overview of the sitution in each country in the Index. The colour categories are assigned as follows: good (white), fairly good (yellow), problematic (yellow), bad (red) and very bad (black).

Analysis

2017 Press Freedom Index – ever darker world mapThe 2017 World Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) shows an increase in the number of countries where the media freedom situation is very grave and highlights the scale and variety of the obstacles to media freedom throughout the world.

Journalism weakened by democracy’s erosion– The 2017 World Press Freedom Index, published today by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), shows that violations of the freedom to inform are less and less the prerogative of authoritarian regimes and dictatorships. Once taken for granted, media freedom is proving to be increasingly fragile in democracies as well. In sickening statements, draconian laws, conflicts of interest, and even the use of physical violence, democratic governments are trampling on a freedom that should, in principle, be one of their leading performance indicators.

2017 World Press Freedom Index – tipping point. The 2017 World Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reflects a world in which attacks on the media have become commonplace and strongmen are on the rise. We have reached the age of post-truth, propaganda, and suppression of freedoms – especially in democracies.