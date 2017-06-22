REPORTERS WITHOUT BORDERS FREEDOM INDEX RANKED BANGLADESH 146 WITH ABUSE SCORE OF 53.3

The World Press Freedom Index score of 146 puts Bangladesh into another least developed democracy in the world and more towards an autocratic regime. Press freedom is worse than Pakistan and little better than Congo. While we pride ourselves with the economic growth mantra, we are courting with the likes of the dictatorial regimes.

Earlier, Bangladesh has slumped to 86th place in this year’s Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) Index of Democracy 2015. The country ranked 85 in 2014 in EIU’s democracy index.

The EIU, a special arm of the leading international financial magazine “The Economist”, released the index on January 21, providing a snapshot of the state of democracy worldwide for 167 independent countries. Bangladesh scored 5.73 out of 10 points when Norway secured top position with 9.93 points. Besides the number one Norway, the top five include Iceland, Sweden, New Zealand and Denmark. Among SAARC countries India became 35, Sri Lanka 69, Bhutan 101, Pakistan 112 and Nepal 105. Maldives is not included in the list. According to Democracy Index, Bangladesh is immersed as a Hybrid to racing towards more authoritarian regime. In a hybrid regime, elections have substantial irregularities that often prevent them from being both free and fair. Government pressure on opposition parties and candidates may be common. Serious weaknesses are more prevalent than in flawed democracies—in political culture, functioning of government and political participation. Corruption tends to be widespread and the rule of law is weak.

Following data has been reproduced from REPORTERS WITHOUT BRODERS FREEDOM INDEX; https://rsf.org/en/ranking

 Data of press freedom ranking 2017

Ranking Country Abuse score Underlying situation score Global score Diff. score 2016 Diff. Position 2016
1 Norway 0 7.60 7.60 -1.19 2
2 Sweden 10.99 7.59 8.27 -4.06 6
3 Finland 0 8.92 8.92 0.33 -2
4 Denmark 0 10.36 10.36 1.47 0
5 Netherlands 17.92 9.63 11.28 2.52 -3
6 Costa Rica 0 11.93 11.93 0.83 0
7 Switzerland 0 12.13 12.13 0.37 0
8 Jamaica 0 12.73 12.73 0.28 2
9 Belgium 13.86 12.47 12.75 -1.43 4
10 Iceland 0 13.03 13.03 -2.27 9
11 Austria 0 13.47 13.47 0.29 0
12 Estonia 0 13.55 13.55 -0.76 2
13 New Zealand 0 13.98 13.98 3.97 -8
14 Ireland 0 14.08 14.08 1.68 -5
15 Luxembourg 0 14.72 14.72 0.29 0
16 Germany 29.44 11.35 14.97 0.17 0
17 Slovakia 0 15.51 15.51 2.25 -5
18 Portugal 0 15.77 15.77 -1.50 5
19 Australia 0 16.02 16.02 -1.82 6
20 Surinam 0 16.07 16.07 -0.63 2
21 Samoa 0 16.41 16.41 -2.39 8
22 Canada 0 16.53 16.53 1.27 -4
23 Czech Republic 0 16.91 16.91 0.25 -2
24 Namibia 0 17.08 17.08 1.93 -7
25 Uruguay 6.93 17.43 17.43 1.55 -5
26 Ghana 0 17.95 17.95 0 0
27 Cabo Verde 0 18.02 18.02 -1.80 5
28 Latvia 0 18.62 18.62 1.24 -4
29 Spain 23.98 17.36 18.69 -1.23 5
30 Cyprus 0 19.79 19.79 1.53 -3
31 South Africa 0 20.12 20.12 -1.80 8
32 Liechtenstein 0 20.31 20.31 1.95 -4
33 Chile 20.79 19.94 20.53 1.30 -2
34 Trinidad and Tobago 0 20.62 20.62 -2.67 10
35 Andorra 0 21.03 21.03 1.16 -2
36 Lithuania 6.93 21.37 21.37 1.42 -1
37 Slovenia 0 21.70 21.70 -0.56 3
38 OECS 0 22.10 22.10 3.19 -8
39 France 23.03 22.04 22.24 -1.59 6
40 United Kingdom 0 22.26 22.26 0.56 -2
41 Belize 0 23.43 23.43 2.82 -5
42 Burkina Faso 6.93 23.85 23.85 1.19 0
43 United States 24.85 23.27 23.88 1.39 -2
44 Comoros 0 24.33 24.33 0 6
45 Taiwan 0 24.37 24.37 0 6
46 Romania 0 24.46 24.46 0.17 3
47 Malta 0 24.76 24.76 0.92 -1
48 Botswana 0 24.93 24.93 2.02 -5
49 Tonga 0 24.97 24.97 3.73 -12
50 Argentina 37.14 22.05 25.07 -0.02 4
51 Papua New Guinea 0 25.07 25.07 -0.74 4
52 Italy 30.45 25.04 26.26 -2.67 25
53 Haïti 16.09 26.36 26.36 1.70 0
54 Poland 0 26.47 26.47 2.58 -7
55 Mauritania 13.86 26.26 26.49 2.46 -7
56 Mauritius 0 26.67 26.67 -1.02 5
57 Madagascar 0 26.71 26.71 -0.33 -1
58 Senegal 0 26.72 26.72 -1.27 7
59 Dominican Republic 13.86 26.76 26.76 -1.14 3
60 Guyana 0 26.80 26.80 -0.27 -3
61 Niger 10.99 27.21 27.21 2.59 -9
62 El Salvador 45.22 22.75 27.24 0.04 -4
63 South Korea 0 27.61 27.61 -0.97 7
64 Georgia 0 27.76 27.76 -0.20 0
65 Bosnia-Herzegovina 21.97 27.71 27.83 -0.62 3
66 Serbia 6.93 28.05 28.05 0.45 -7
67 Fiji 0 28.64 28.64 -0.73 13
68 Lesotho 10.99 28.78 28.78 0 5
69 Mongolia 0 28.95 28.95 1.34 -9
70 Malawi 0 28.97 28.97 0.85 -4
71 Hungary 6.93 29.01 29.01 0.84 -4
72 Japan 0 29.44 29.44 0.77 0
73 Hong Kong 19.46 29.46 29.46 0.96 -4
74 Croatia 16.09 29.59 29.59 1.68 -11
75 Northern Cyprus 0 29.88 29.88 0.34 6
76 Albania 16.09 29.92 29.92 0 6
77 Guinea Bissau 0 30.09 30.09 1.06 2
78 Benin 0 30.32 30.32 1.35 0
79 Armenia 24.85 30.38 30.38 1.59 -5
80 Moldova 10.99 30.41 30.41 1.58 -4
81 Côte d’Ivoire 21.97 30.27 30.42 0.25 5
82 Kosovo 19.46 30.45 30.45 -0.05 8
83 Tanzania 10.99 30.65 30.65 2 -12
84 Bhutan 0 30.73 30.73 0 10
85 Sierra Leone 0 30.73 30.73 0.79 -2
86 Togo 0 30.75 30.75 0.44 2
87 Seychelles 0 30.86 30.86 0.26 5
88 Greece 19.46 30.89 30.89 0.54 1
89 Kyrgyzstan 10.99 30.92 30.92 0.76 -4
90 Peru 46.15 27.19 30.98 0.99 -6
91 Israel 13.86 31.01 31.01 -1.57 10
92 Nicaragua 16.09 31.01 31.01 2.19 -17
93 Mozambique 23.03 31.05 31.05 0.80 -6
94 Liberia 16.09 31.12 31.12 0.41 -1
95 Kenya 45.95 27.51 31.20 0.04 0
96 Panama 0 32.12 32.12 1.53 -5
97 Tunisia 21.97 32.22 32.22 0.62 -1
98 East Timor 0 32.82 32.82 0.80 1
99 Lebanon 23.03 32.90 33.01 1.06 -1
100 Nepal 13.86 33.02 33.02 0.40 5
101 Guinea 45.75 30 33.15 0.07 7
102 Ukraine 50.43 28.88 33.19 0.26 5
103 Brazil 58.92 27.25 33.58 0.96 1
104 Kuwait 40.94 31.78 33.61 1.02 -1
105 Ecuador 32.19 33.64 33.64 0.43 4
106 Montenegro 0 33.65 33.65 0.86 0
107 Bolivia 30.91 33.88 33.88 2.10 -10
108 Gabon 34.34 34.56 34.83 2.63 -8
109 Bulgaria 6.93 35.01 35.01 0.55 4
110 Paraguay 33.32 34.53 35.64 2.01 1
111 Macedonia 21.97 35.74 35.74 -0.35 7
112 Uganda 44.19 33.88 35.94 3.36 -10
113 Central African Republic 6.93 36.12 36.12 2.52 -3
114 Zambia 24.85 36.48 36.48 1.40 0
115 Congo-Brazzaville 28.90 36.73 36.73 0.89 0
116 Mali 23.03 38.27 38.27 -1.56 6
117 Maldives 27.73 39.30 39.30 5.13 -5
118 Guatemala 51.98 36.17 39.33 1.30 3
119 United Arab Emirates 47.45 37.37 39.39 2.66 0
120 Afghanistan 68.12 32.29 39.46 1.71 0
121 Chad 10.99 39.66 39.66 -0.93 6
122 Nigeria 35.55 39.69 39.69 3.79 -6
123 Qatar 10.99 39.83 39.83 3.86 -6
124 Indonesia 36.11 39.29 39.93 -1.79 6
125 Angola 0 40.42 40.42 0.53 -2
126 Oman 37.14 40.09 40.46 0.03 -1
127 Philippines 0 41.08 41.08 -3.58 11
128 Zimbabwe 38.50 41.41 41.44 1.03 -4
129 Colombia 39.12 41.47 41.47 -2.64 5
130 Cameroon 30.91 41.59 41.59 1.06 -4
131 Burma 19.46 41.82 41.82 -3.66 12
132 Cambodia 0 42.07 42.07 1.37 -4
133 Morocco / Western Sahara 31.35 42.42 42.42 -0.22 -2
134 Algeria 35.55 42.37 42.83 1.14 -5
135 Palestine 27.73 42.90 42.90 -0.03 -3
136 India 57 39.42 42.94 -0.23 -3
137 Venezuela 45.33 42.34 42.94 -1.83 2
138 Jordan 45 42.80 43.24 -1.25 -3
139 Pakistan 52.20 41.39 43.55 -4.97 8
140 Honduras 48.44 42.54 43.75 -0.87 -3
141 Sri Lanka 6.93 44.34 44.34 -0.62 0
142 Thailand 49.49 43.49 44.69 0.16 -6
143 Gambia 45.43 46.70 46.70 0.17 2
144 Malaysia 6.93 46.89 46.89 0.32 2
145 South Sudan 46.25 46.88 48.16 3.29 -5
146 Bangladesh 53.03 47.19 48.36 2.42 -2
147 Mexico 68.15 44.18 48.97 -0.36 2
148 Russia 55.65 47.90 49.45 0.42 0
149 Tajikistan 35.55 50.27 50.27 -0.07 1
150 Ethiopia 59.66 47.23 50.34 5.21 -8
151 Singapore 6.93 51.10 51.10 -1.86 3
152 Swaziland 0 51.27 51.27 -1.10 1
153 Belarus 37.84 52.43 52.43 -1.89 4
154 Democratic Republic of Congo 50.94 52.67 52.67 1.70 -2
155 Turkey 67.08 49.46 52.98 2.22 -4
156 Brunei 0 51.48 53.72 -0.13 -1
157 Kazakhstan 44.19 54.01 54.01 -0.54 3
158 Iraq 65.26 51.22 54.03 -0.32 0
159 Rwanda 6.93 54.11 54.11 -0.50 2
160 Burundi 40.60 55.78 55.78 1.68 -4
161 Egypt 68.07 52.71 55.78 1.33 -2
162 Azerbaijan 61.07 55.23 56.40 -1.49 1
163 Libya 60.98 55.76 56.81 -1.08 1
164 Bahrain 62.67 57.94 58.88 4.02 -2
165 Iran 70.76 63.69 65.12 -1.40 4
166 Yemen 63.42 65.36 65.80 -1.27 4
167 Somalia 55.68 65.11 65.95 0.60 0
168 Saudi Arabia 61.59 64.97 66.02 6.30 -3
169 Uzbekistan 64.85 65.04 66.11 4.96 -3
170 Laos 56.70 66.41 66.41 -5.17 3
171 Equatorial Guinea 0 66.47 66.47 0 -3
172 Djibouti 32.19 70.54 70.54 -0.36 0
173 Cuba 51.93 71.75 71.75 1.52 -2
174 Sudan 27.73 73.56 73.56 1.03 0
175 Vietnam 68.15 73.96 73.96 -0.31 0
176 China 89.24 74.77 77.66 -3.30 0
177 Syria 82.76 80.09 81.49 0.14 0
178 Turkmenistan 35.26 84.19 84.19 0.75 0
179 Eritrea 71.71 84.24 84.24 0.32 1
180 North Korea 51.93 84.98 84.98 1.22 -1

 

Meaning

What is it?

Published every year since 2002 by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the World Press Freedom Index is an important advocacy tool based on the principle of emulation between states. Because it is well known, its influence over governments is growing. Many heads of state and government fear its annual publication. 2002 Year of the first edition of the ranking. The Index is a point of reference that is quoted by media throughout the world and is used by diplomats and international entities such as the United Nations and the World Bank.

What does it measure?

The Index ranks 180 countries according to the level of freedom available to journalists. It is a snapshot of the media freedom situation based on an evaluation of pluralism, independence of the media, quality of legislative framework and safety of journalists in each country. It does not rank public policies even if governments obviously have a major impact on their country’s ranking. Nor is it an indicator of the quality of journalism in each country.

The global indicator and regional indicators

Along with the Index, RSF calculates a global indicator and regional indicators that evaluate the overall performance of countries (in the world and in each region) as regards media freedom. It is an absolute measure that complements the Index’s comparative rankings. The global indicator is the average of the regional indicators, each of which is obtained by averaging the scores of all the countries in the region, weighted according to their population as given by the World Bank.

How the index is compiled

The degree of freedom available to journalists in 180 countries is determined by pooling the responses of experts to a questionnaire devised by RSF. This qualitative analysis is combined with quantitative data on abuses and acts of violence against journalists during the period evaluated. The criteria used in the questionnaire are pluralism, media independence, media environment and self-censorship, legislative framework, transparency, and the quality of the infrastructure that supports the production of news and information.

The questionnaire

To compile the Index, RSF has developed an online questionnaire focusing on the subjects specified above. This year’s questionnaire was slightly less detailed that in the past but, thanks to statistical analysis, the data gathered continued to permit comparison with previous years.

Translated into 20 languages including English, Arabic, Chinese, Russian, Indonesian and Korean, the questionnaire is sent to journalists, media lawyers, researchers and other media specialists selected by RSF in the 180 countries covered by the Index. Each country is assigned a score based on the answers provided by these experts and on the figures for acts of violence and abuses against journalists during the previous year.

The data on abuses

A team of in-house specialists, each assigned to a different geographical region, keeps a detailed tally of abuses and violence against journalists and media outlets. These reasearchers also rely on a network of correspondents in 130 countries. The Abuses indicator for each country is calculated on the basis of the data about the intensity of abuses and violence against media actors during the period evaluated. This quantitative indicator is then used to weight the qualitative analysis of the situation in the country based on the replies to the questionnaires.

The press freedom map

The press freedom map, which is distributed in print and digital versions, offers a visual overview of the sitution in each country in the Index. The colour categories are assigned as follows: good (white), fairly good (yellow), problematic (yellow), bad (red) and very bad (black).

 Analysis

  • 2017 Press Freedom Index – ever darker world mapThe 2017 World Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) shows an increase in the number of countries where the media freedom situation is very grave and highlights the scale and variety of the obstacles to media freedom throughout the world.
  • Journalism weakened by democracy’s erosion– The 2017 World Press Freedom Index, published today by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), shows that violations of the freedom to inform are less and less the prerogative of authoritarian regimes and dictatorships. Once taken for granted, media freedom is proving to be increasingly fragile in democracies as well. In sickening statements, draconian laws, conflicts of interest, and even the use of physical violence, democratic governments are trampling on a freedom that should, in principle, be one of their leading performance indicators.
  • 2017 World Press Freedom Index – tipping point. The 2017 World Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reflects a world in which attacks on the media have become commonplace and strongmen are on the rise. We have reached the age of post-truth, propaganda, and suppression of freedoms – especially in democracies.

