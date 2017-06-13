Procession of deaths grows as govt indifferent: Khaleda

Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia on Tuesday alleged that amid accidents and procession of deaths the government, meaning the prime minister, was flying home and abroad cheerfully.

Addressing an iftar party, Khaleda, a former prime minister, asked the government to immediately bring those injured in landslides in Rangamati to Chittagong and Dhaka for better treatment.

The BNP chief said accidents were taking place across the country every day because of the bad condition of highways.

Refuting government claim of development, she said the bad shape of highways was the sample of development.

In an indirect reference to the prime minister, Khaleda said the government was flying in the sky and had no attention to the ground.

She spoke of poor sales in market ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr as people had no money.

Referring to price hike of essentials, gas, power, water and house rent, Khaleda said common people were in hardship to maintain their daily life.

She said the government did not do anything for them.

Khaleda said the government was pursuing some strategies to cling to power and added that they (government) were providing the highest facilities for those who they deemed necessary for staying in power.

She said they (government) would do all for those who would make them victorious in election as the vote of common people was nothing to them.

The BNP chairperson said no vote took place in the country in the last ten years.

Election would have to be held under ‘election-conductive’ government to ensure participation of all political parties and so that voters could exercise their franchise independently, she demanded.

She said Awami League would not extend cooperation to Election Commission for a fair and neutral election.

She said that people had not fought in the liberation war to see the country in such a bad situation.

Now people were being victims of murder and enforced disappearance, she said, adding that people now wanted change and to get rid of the current oppressor.

Bangladesh Labour Party, a component of BNP-led alliance, hosted the iftar party at a city restaurant attended by leaders of BNP-led alliance and professionals.

BLP chairman Mustafizur Rahman Iran presided over the discussion.