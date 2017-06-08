Police submit chargesheet naming 5 in Banani rape case

Police have submitted the chargesheet against 5 people including Safat Ahmed and two of his friends over the rape of two university students in an upscale hotel in Dhaka’s Banani.

Victim Support Center of Bangladesh Police, the department in charge of the case submitted the chargesheet on Thursday to the Dhaka district magistrate court, informed additional commissioner (crime information and prosecution department) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Anisur Rahman.

A month and two days after the case was filed on May 6, police submitted the of the infamous case that involved gold tycoon Apan jeweler owner’s son Safat Ahmed.

Dilder Ahmed’s on Safat, his friend Hasan Abdul Halim alias Nayem Ashraf, Regnum group MD Md Hossain Johny’s son Sadman Shafik and Safat’s driver Billal Hossain and bodyguard Rahmat Ali are the accused in the case.

Farida Yasmin, additional commissioner of the victim support center informed reporters that Safat and Nayeem had taken part in the rape directly while the other three had assisted them in the act, according to the chargesheet.

Source: The Daily Ittefaq