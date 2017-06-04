Police arrest 3 more over Rangamati arson attacks

Police have arrested three more people for their suspected involvement in Friday’s arson attacks by Bangalee settlers on villages in Longadu upazila of Rangamati.

The arrest was made a day after Sub-Inspector Dulal Hossain of Longadu Police Station filed a case against 15 named and 300/400 unnamed persons over the incident.

Jashim, 26, of Pashchim Baittapara, Abdur Rahim, 27, of Maddhyam Baittapara, and Abdur Rahman, 25, of TNT Para were arrested from different areas of the upazila in an overnight drive, said Mominul Islam, sub-inspector of Longadu Police Station.

The SI added that the three arrestees were not named in the case.

Earlier, police had arrested seven people, whose names have been mentioned in the case.

Following the death of a local Jubo League man, several hundred people from different Bangalee-dominated unions brought out a procession carrying the body and attacked indigenous community houses in Tintila, Manikjhor and Baittapara villages on Friday morning.

Police had recovered the body on Thursday beside the Khagrachhari-Dighinala road at Charmile in Khagrachhari.

According to indigenous leaders, around 1,500 people of some 250 families left homes and took shelter in the forest after the Bangalee settlers swooped on them.

The local administration had lifted the section 144 on Saturday, but many of the villagers have not returned to their homes.

