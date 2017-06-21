Per capital income to be $12,000 within 2041: PM

Bangladesh’s per capita income would be around US$ 12,000 by 2041, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the parliament, adding that the country’s economy would be 2.5 trillion dollars by then.

The premier said this in a written reply to a question from treasury bench member Didarul Alam (Chittagong-4) during parliament sessions on Wednesday.

The scripted answers of the Prime Minister were put on the table as the session, chaired by Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, went on with debate on next year’s proposed budget placed by the finance minister on June 1 last.

PM Sheikh Hasina told the House that four private economic zones were given final licenses to set up industries while ten others were given pre-qualification licenses.

The Prime Minister said the Kaliakoir Hi-tech Park is being constructed with a target to arrange employment for one million people in IT sector by 2021.

Bangladesh would be the centre point the economy of Asia region by 2041 and play a remarkable role in local supply chain and global value chain, the PM said in the parliament.

She added that Bangladesh will also be the center of the regional and sub-regional communication and connectivity.

The Bangladesh premier hoped that the open economic policy of the present government would open up a new era of success through creating a win-win situation in the areas of trade, commerce and investment at regional, sub-regional and international level.

Referring to the projection of some global research organizations, the Premier said Bangladesh would be the world’s 29th largest economy by 2030 and 23rd by 2050 from 31st at present.

Source: The Daily Ittefaq