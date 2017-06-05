Penalty under Speedy trial Act to go up

The maximum penalty for offences under the speedy trial Act is going to be raised by two years as the cabinet has cleared a proposal to amend the law.

On Monday, the weekly regular cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was held in the parliament premises, where the amendment for the speedy trial Act was cleared.

Under the existing law, offences under the Act could result in up to five years in prison.

Briefing the media at the Secretariat, Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam said that the clause relating to the penalty will be amended.

He said the amendment stipulates a maximum of seven year imprisonment with hard labour and minimum two-year term as well as financial penalties.

“Several forums raised the issue that a five-year jail term was not enough. All the stakeholders have been consulted and it was unanimously decided to increase it to seven years,” Alam told reporters.

Asked whether the move came ahead of the national election, he said it was a ‘regular thing’.

The Speedy Trial Act was enacted in 2002 for two years when the BNP-Jamaat alliance government was in office. It’s tenure was extended several times later.

The law is used to prosecute offences like extortion, traffic blockade, damaging vehicles and properties, mugging, robbery and similar criminal conducts.

The law has a provision of completing trials within 120 days with an option for extending it for another 60 days.

Source: bdnews24