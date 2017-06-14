No sincere effort in rescue: BNP

The government is not putting its sincere effort to rescue the disaster-affected people in the hilly areas of Chittagong division, political opponent BNP alleged today.

“There has been so sincere effort after any disaster. We can see the same situation after landslides took place in the hilly areas,” BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Rizvi Ahmed claimed.

“This is due to corruption in local administration led by the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” Rizvi Ahmed claimed in a press briefing arranged at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office.

“We earlier saw that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was on foreign trip to Austria during the crisis moment when cyclone Mora crossed Bangladesh,” Rizvi said.

At this time, she again is visiting Sweden when the hilly people are passing a crisis moment due to the landslides, Rizvi said.

It was a massive landslide and flash flood in areas of Chittagong, Rangamati, Bandarban and Cox’s Bazar – not seen since 2007 – where at least 139 died, including members of Bangladesh Army.

Rescuers fear the recovery of more bodies as they began search among the landmass this morning.

Source: The Daily Star