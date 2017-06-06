NHRC forms fact finding body over Rangamati arson attack

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) yesterday formed a three-member fact finding committee over the arson attack at three hilly villages in Longadu upazila of Rangamati district.

Banchita Chakma, honorary member of NHRC, has been made head of the committee while the other members are – Gazi Salauddin, deputy director and Sajjadur Rahman, assistant director of NHRC.

The committee has been asked to submit report within four working days, said Farhana Syed, public relations officer of NHRC.

On Thursday, Nurul Islam Nayan, organising secretary of upazila Jubo League who used to carry passengers on his bike in exchange for money, was found dead alongside a road in Dighinala upazila of the district.

Following the incident, Bangalee settlers went on a rampage while heading towards a graveyard along with Nayan’s body for burial from the upazila headquarters on Friday.

They set fire to over 100 houses in the upazila headquarters and several villages, including Manikjorchhara and Tintila.

Source: The Daily Star