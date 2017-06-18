Musa Ibrahim stranded at Mt Carstensz

Bangladesh mountaineer Musa Ibrahim and his two team mates are stranded at the base camp of Carstenz Pyramid in Indonesia’s Papua Province.

The two other members of the expedition are Indian mountaineers Satyarup Siddhanta and Nandita Chandrashekhar.

bdnews24.com established contact with Musa through text messages sent to the satellite phone with Satyarup.

In a message received at 12:36pm on Sunday, Musa said they were stuck at the base camp, Lake Falley at the elevation of 4,275 metres for the last four days.

He said that their food supplies were finished and that they have found some food left by previous campers.

Earlier, Rafa Uddin, who is with Musa’s mountaineering club, North Alpine told bdnews24.com that following the summit, the team climbed down to the base camp on Jun 13 and have been stranded there since then.

The Bangladesh embassy in Indonesia has been in touch with Musa, according to State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam.

In a social media post early Sunday, he said that the embassy has informed him that a helicopter was kept standby at the nearest Timika airport and as soon as the weather improves it will head to evacuate them.

Message posted by Satyarup Siddhanta on satellite communicator after scaling Carstenz Pyramid on Jun 13.

“ASEAN headquarters, our embassy and Indian Embassy are monitoring the incident. Keep them in your prayers,” Alam wrote on Facebook.

Musa’s wife Umme Saraban Tahura told bdnews24.com on Sunday that they had spoken just after 10am on satellite the phone.

She said that Musa informed that the helicopter headed for the base camp in the morning but had to return due to adverse weather conditions.

Carstensz Pyramid is the highest mountain of Oceania. The 4,884-metre peak in Indonesia’s Papua Province is locally known as Puncak Jaya.

On May 29, Musa started from Dhaka for Indonesia where Satyarup and Nandita joined him.

According to Satyarup’s satellite communicator records, the team started for the base camp from Sugapa on Jun 6 and reached there after a six-day trek.

The next day (Jun 13), they climbed the peak and returned to the base camp the same day, but have been stuck there since then.

Musa is the first Bangladeshi to scale Mount Everest in 2010.

Now he has conquered the Carstenz Pyramid, which was scaled by Wasfia Nazreen in 2015, the first Bangladeshi mountaineer to conquer seven peaks of the world.

