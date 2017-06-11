Missing Lakshmipur man returns home

Rakibul Hassan Rocky, who had gone missing six months ago, has returned to his home in Lakshmipur.

Rocky said he had been dropped off by his kidnappers at the Baghbari area of the city with his arms and legs tied. A local rickshaw puller found him and took him home.

Rocky was employed as a marketing manager at a local car dealer. He is also a three-time Lakshmipur badminton champion.

Rocky is the second person to be kidnapped from Lakshmipur to return home in the past 11 days.

Doctor Muhammad Iqbal Mahmud, who had been abducted from Dhaka’s Science Laboratory area seven months ago, returned to his home in Lakshmipur on Jun 1. It is not yet clear who was responsible for the abductions.

According to Rocky’s family, he had been kidnapped by several men in a white microbus on the night of Dec 6 while returning from the badminton courts near the old Court Road.

Rocky’s father Tofayel Ahmed filed a general diary at the Lakshmipur Sadar Police Station over the incident. Rocky’s parents broke down in tears after he returned to them early on Sunday .

Rocky told reporters he is not aware of who his kidnappers were. Most of the time he was kept handcuffed and blindfolded, he said.

The handcuffs would only be removed for eating or going to the toilet, he added.

His abductors did not interrogate or torture him during his time in captivity, Rocky said.

Rocky’s daughter was born only a few days after he went missing. He spent much of Sunday morning with her.

“We have heard he was returned,” Lakshmipur Sadar Police Station OC Lokman Hossain told bdnews24.com. “We have sent a team to talk to him and ask him what happened.”

