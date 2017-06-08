Minimum Fitra Tk 65

The Islamic Foundation has fixed the minimum amount of Fitra at Tk 65 again this year.

The rates of Fitra, a charity donation by well-off Muslims at the end of Ramadan, are calculated according to the price of 1.65kg of wheat or flour, or 3.3kg of raisins, dates or cheese.

This year, considering the market price of these things during Ramadan, the minimum amount of Fitra has been fixed at Tk 65 and maximum at Tk 1,980.

Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Imam of National Mosque Baitul Mukarram, said that the rate was fixed at a meeting of the Islamic Foundation on Thursday morning.

As per the Islamic practice, the Fitra has to be distributed among the poor during Sadkatul Fitr or Fitra before the Eid-ul-Fitr congregation.

Source: The Daily Ittefaq