Landslide death toll rises to 101 in Rangamati

Death toll of Rangamati landslide on Wednesday increased to 101 while more than 100 injured and around thousand houses were damaged either in landslide or in flash flood at different upazilas in the district.

Deputy commissioner Manjarul Mannan confirmed the death of 101 people in the district. The number of death toll may rise, added DC.

Different areas of Barkal, Jurachhari, Bilaichhari, Naniachar, Baghaichhari and Longadu upazilas were affected by flash flood.

Heavy non-stop downpour over the past couple of days triggered massive landslides in the district. The landslide death toll and the number of injured people are still increasing in the district.

Among the dead, 54 in Rangamati sadar upzila, 23 in Kawkhali, 18 in Kaptai and 4 in Jurachhari and 2 Bilaichhari upzila.

Fire fighters from district fire service and civil defense are still keep searching landslides victims in the town.

Landslides took place at Udandiadam, Mountola, Shimultali, Manikchhari, Vedvedi, Reserve Bazar and Rajbari areas in the town.

Moreover, landslides reportedly occurred at different upazilas in the district.

Road communication on Chittagong-Rangamati road could not be restored till Wednesday which was disconnected on Tuesday morning due to landslide.

Power connection also has not revived in the district which snapped from early morning on Monday and one or two more days may take time to restore power connection, said Sabuj Kanti Majumder, executive engineer of Power Development Board, Rangamati.

District civil surgeon Shahid Talukder said all the injured are undergoing treatment at Rangamati General Hospital. Treatment of the injured people is being hampered due to absent of electricity, added the CS.

Road and bridge minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday morning visited different affected areas in the town and he provided Tk 50 lakh, 100 metric tones of rice and 500 bundles of iron sheets to the affected families. Each family will get five bundles of corrugated iron sheets and cash Tk 3000.

Obaidul in a briefing at Rangamati circuit house said all necessary assistance will be provided to affected people. And he instructed the concerned authorities to revive road communication as early as possible.

Awami League joint secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, its cultural affairs secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, relief affairs secretary Sujit Kumar Nandy, Chittagong divisional commissionerMd Ruhul Amin and general commanding officer of Chittagong Jahangir Kabir Talukder were present.