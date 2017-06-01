‘Kidnapped’ doctor returns after 7 months

- Home
Mahmood was left blindfolded on the side of the Dhaka-Raipur road around 11:30pm on Wednesday, his father AKM Nurul Alam told reporters on Thursday morning.
He then took an autorickshaw to his home near the Motherland Hospital building in Lakshmipur, his father added.
It is not yet known where Mahmood was held or who kidnapped him.
A doctor at the Comilla Medical College Hospital, Mahmood came to Dhaka last year for a two-month training programme at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.
He was kidnapped near the Science Laboratory intersection on October 10 last year.
CCTV camera footage from the venue showed Iqbal’s kidnapping. The video showed a group of seven or eight men close in on Mahmood and shove him into a microbus at 3:10 am. A police pickup van could also be seen behind the microbus.
“I have spoken to Dr Iqbal. He is healthy,” Lakshipur Sadar Police Station OC Lokman Hossain toldbdnews24.com.