‘Kidnapped’ doctor returns after 7 months

Some seven-and-a-half months after he was ‘kidnapped’ from Dhaka’s Science Laboratory area, Muhammad Iqbal Mahmood has returned home to Lakshmipur.

Mahmood was left blindfolded on the side of the Dhaka-Raipur road around 11:30pm on Wednesday, his father AKM Nurul Alam told reporters on Thursday morning.

‪He then took an autorickshaw to his home near the Motherland Hospital building in Lakshmipur, his father added.

It is not yet known where Mahmood was held or who kidnapped him.

A doctor at the Comilla Medical College Hospital, Mahmood came to Dhaka last year for a two-month training programme at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

He was kidnapped near the Science Laboratory intersection on October 10 last year.

‪CCTV camera footage from the venue showed Iqbal’s kidnapping. The video showed a group of seven or eight men close in on Mahmood and shove him into a microbus at 3:10 am. A police pickup van could also be seen behind the microbus.

‪“I have spoken to Dr Iqbal. He is healthy,” Lakshipur Sadar Police Station OC Lokman Hossain toldbdnews24.com.