Keep a close watch on voter update

The BNP has asked its grassroots leaders to keep a close watch on the upcoming process of updating voter list and also to inform the party high command if they find any problem with delimitation of constituencies.

The party sent copies of a letter to the district and city unit leaders in the last two days, giving them instructions in this regard, said BNP Assistant Office Secretary Tayeful Islam Tipu.

The BNP made the move to make sure none of its leaders and activists was left off the voter’s roll.

According to the draft roadmap of the Election Commission, it will start updating the list in September.

Some BNP leaders alleged that a good number of party leaders and activists as well as common people were not included in the list in 2008 when it was prepared with photographs of voters. The situation remained unchanged during updating of the list in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

“The BNP is a big political party and it will contest the future elections. So it is usual that the party will keep a close watch on the voter list update so that none is left off the list and fake voters can’t be included,” party standing committee member Moudud Ahmed told The Daily Star.

Allegations were raised against the government of including a huge number of fake voters in the list in the last few years, he added.

The BNP further alleged that many party men had been on the run during updating of the voter list due to “false cases” filed against them.

The letter signed by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir instructed the grassroots leaders to ensure that the detained and fugitive party men are included in the list.

The party directed its district and city leaders to give necessary instructions to the upazila and union level leaders in this regard.

Copies of the letter were sent to presidents and general secretaries of the BNP district and city units and divisional organising secretaries.

Ruhul Quddus Talukdar Dulu, organising secretary of BNP, said special instructions were given to grassroots leaders as the party took the voter list “seriously”.

“We’ve already held meetings and asked our leaders to ensure that not a single voter is left off the list and fake voters can’t be included. If voters, especially the young, can go to polling centres, they will show their strength. So we are aware of it,” he added.

A senior BNP leader said the party sent the letter to the grassroots to get their opinion.

The party will compile the opinion and convey it to the EC during talks with it, he told this correspondent on condition of anonymity.

The EC is likely to start holding talks with registered political parties next month.

Source: The Daily Star