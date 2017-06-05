HC commutes Oishee’s death sentence to life

Oishee Rahman has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering her police inspector father and mother.

The High Court on Monday reduced the death sentence awarded by a trial court to life in prison.

Oishee was sentenced to death by a Dhaka speedy trial tribunal in November 2015 for murdering police inspector Mahfuzur Rahman and his wife Swapna Rahman. She later challenged the lower court verdict.

The order was passed by HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and Md Jahangir Hossain after concluding hearing arguments from the counsels on the death reference and appeals.

Oishee was also fined Tk 5,000 and six months’ additional prison time in default.

As observation, the court stated the sentence of Oishee was commuted as she was addicted at the time of the murder and that she had no previous criminal record against her.

The bodies of Mahfuzur, inspector of Special Branch of Police, and his wife Swapna Rahman were recovered from their Chamelibagh house in the capital on August 16, 2013.

On March 9, 2014, Oishee, her friends Johnny and Roni and 11-year-old domestic help Sumi had charges pressed against them by the police in the case.

According to the charge sheet, Oishee killed her parents on her own, Johnny instigated the murders and Roni gave her shelter after the incident. Sumi was accused of helping Oishee in hiding the bodies.

Source: The Daily Ittefaq