Govt takes anti-environmental projects to stay in power: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the government has taken many anti-environmental projects just to stay in power.

“The government has been taking anti-environment projects one after another for corruption and to protect their interests and destroying the environment,” Fakhrul alleged.

Fakhrul was addressing a seminar on the occasion of World Environment Day organised by the BNP at Institution of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB) in Dhaka.

Fakhrul said in addition to destroying the political environment, the incumbent government has spoiled the tha natural environment as well and made the country unlivable for the people.

He further said everything about the current government’s environment, including environment of freedom of expression, political environment is against the common people.

Source: The Daily Ittefaq