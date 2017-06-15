Rangamati lurched into food, power, fuel crisis

Food, power, fuel crisis

3 bodies found, search goes on

It’s drizzling, more rain likely

Situation might worsen

Disaster-hit Rangamati, that saw a devastating series of landslides in a decade which claimed 105 lives there, has been lurched into uncertainty with crisis of food, power and fuel.

With the existing problems of livelihood for the living, three more bodies were found – including that of the missing army man – as search resumed amid warning of further rain.

Chittagong divisional Fire Service and Civil Defence’s Deputy Assistant Director Md Jashimuddin confirmed The Daily Star of the find. However, it was still unclear if it would add to the toll.

The fresh bodies were of Bangladesh Army Sainik Md Azizur Rahman, and commoners Rupom Dutta and Sultana, 55. Five fire-fighting teams were still continuing rescue operation.

Power was out in Rangamati and it seems it would take a while before supply is put back to normal. Grid lines along Satchhari, Kalabagan, Manikchhari and Bedpachuri areas were destroyed.

Road communication is still cut off with piles of landmass and debris. Local roads and highways division’s Sub-Assistant Engineer Md Abu Musa said “it would take time to make things normal”.

Fuel shortage was running high in the district. In Sadar, two major refueling stations – in Banarupa and Rajbari – were found closed. Only an overcrowded pump was found open.

“Fuel price is sky high. Petrol is selling for Tk 140-150 a litre,” said Md Alam, who runs an oil-driven auto-rickshaw. He says he had to wait for hours in queue to get fuel.

Food supplies were also getting scarce and the top eateries in town have limited their menu for the crisis. Staffs of two such restaurants – Kutumbari and Daruchini – told The Daily Star on condition of anonymity that there were not many supplies in the market.

Last midnight, the district authorities warned in loudspeakers of further rain and requested those living at the base of hills to evacuate immediately.

To make things worse, a mild drizzle had started when this report was last filed. Weather bulletin said the deep in Bay had reduced, but there will be rains in the Chittagong division.

Source: The Daily Star