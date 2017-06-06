Former chief justice Latifur Rahman passes away

A relative of the late chief justice told New Age that he was undergoing treatment at Samarita Hospital. He had been suffering from pneumonia and old age complications, according to family sources.

He left behind his wife and three daughters and many well wishers.

He was born in Jessore in 1936. He studied in English Literature in Dhaka University and later completed LLB in Law from the same university.

In 1979, he became the Justice as temporary basis in the High Court Division in Bangladesh. In 1981, he became the permanent Justice in the same court division.

On 15 January 1991, he became the Justice of Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh.

He became the Chief Justice on 1 January 2000.

He took retirement on 28 February 2001.

He was the chief adviser of the 2001 (15 July 2001 to 10 October 2001) caretaker government which oversaw the eighth parliamentary election in Bangladesh.