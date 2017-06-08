Evicted, Moudud moves writ for his house

Cast out from his house yesterday, BNP leader Moudud Ahmed has moved a writ petition with the High Court challenging the legality of his eviction from the house.

In the petition filed today, he prayed to the High Court to order not to continue further eviction and not to change the character and nature of the plot of the Gulshan residence.

The writ plea also requested the HC to order the authorities return the possession of the residence back to Moudud Ahmed, Ehsanur Rahman, a lawyer for Moudud, told The Daily Star.

He said the High Court may hold hearing on the writ petition today.

Senior BNP leader Moudud Ahmed was evicted from his three-decade-long residence yesterday as he lost the legal battle over the ownership of the house worth Tk 300 crore in the capital’s Gulshan.

Source: The Daily Star