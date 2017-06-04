Country exists for Sunderbans: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina. — Focusbangla file photo

Highlighting the importance of the Sunderbans for the country’s existence, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said whatever project the government takes for development it does that keeping this mangrove forest in mind so that it does not get affected in any way.

‘Whatever project we take, at least we put a special attention to the Sunderbans, so that this forest must not be affected in any way, we’ve taken all our projects keeping this in our mind,’ she said.

The prime minister was speaking at the function of World Environment Day, Tree Fair and Campaign for Tree Plantation at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka.

Sheikh Hasina said the Sunderbans is not only a heritage for Bangladesh, it is also important for the country’s existence…it survives for the Sunderbans. ‘To expand the Sunderbans, we’ve already taken an initiative to create artificial mangrove forests.’

The prime minister also mentioned that she has given directives to the authorities concerned so that such forests can be expanded to the country’s all coastal areas.

She mentioned that her government has taken various steps to preserve the bio-diversity of the Sunderbans and introduced smart patrolling to contain forest crimes inside it.

‘We’ve taken initiatives to create alternative employment opportunities for the local people who are dependent on the Sunderbans for their livelihood so that unnecessary tree cutting in the Sunderbans comes to an end,’ Hasina said.

Earlier, the prime minister handed over ‘Bangabandhu Award for Wildlife Conservation’, ‘National Environment Award’ and Prime Minister’s National Award for Tree Plantation at the programme.

Environment and forests minister Anwar Hossain Manju, deputy minister Abdullah Al Islam Jakob and secretary Istiaque Ahmed, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Source: New Age