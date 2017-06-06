Canadian hate fugitive living in Dhaka: Report

A Canadian fugitive wanted for incitement to commit genocide against Jews is currently living in Dhaka, according to Canada’s National Post.

Salman Hossain, who is wanted by Canadian authorities and Interpol, was photographed in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Sunday.

The pictures show Hossain at the restaurant and gym of the Lakeshore hotel in Banani and standing by a Toyota Corolla in Uttara.

A senior officer of Bangladesh Police said they were aware of the media report.

“We have already started to look into it,” said Assistant Inspector General Md Moniruzzaman, who his based at the headquarters.

Hossain first drew the attention of Canadian authorities a decade ago over Internet posts urging ‘Muslim militants’ to attack Canada and for the ‘extermination’ of Jews.

In 2009, Canada declined to press charges against Hossain after he stopped posting online and underwent rehabilitation.

But Hossain resumed his activities soon afterwards, calling for the ‘extermination’ of Jewish peoples in North America and Europe.

Salman Hossain at the gym in the luxury Dhaka Lakeshore hotel. Photo: Handout via National Post

The posts prompted Toronto’s York University to expel him in March 2010 and the police to open a new investigation. Hossain fled the country before charges could be pressed.

In July 2010 Hossain became the first person in Canada to be charged for advocating genocide.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (then CAIR Canada) had described Hossain as ‘disgusting’ and had supported the charges against him.

“It sent a clear message that speech of this nature will not go unchecked,” CAIR-Canada said, according to the National Post.

Though Ontario authorities had said they would do ‘everything in [their]power to bring [Hossain] to justice’, they have been unable to do so in the past seven years.

Canada does not have an extradition treaty with Bangladesh.

Salman Hossain has been put on the Interpol’s Wanted Persons list. Photo: Interpol

A senior Bangladeshi official in Ottawa who spoke to the National Post said he was unaware of Hossain, but that the Bangladesh government needed to be informed of the issue.

“I can assure you that the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is against any kind of extremism, terrorism and transnational crime,” he told the National Post.

Posts under Hossain’s name in the past year show he has continued to call for the genocide of Jewish peoples.

“I will never stop promoting and attempting to facilitate and organize multiple genocides against the Jews and their allies until Jewish power is permanently decimated,” he wrote.

If arrested and convicted, Hossain will face up to 16 years in prison.

Source: bdnews24