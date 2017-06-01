Budget brings no good for people: Fakhrul

The budget for the fiscal year 2017-18 will not bring any good for the people, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today.

“This budget will be placed not for welfare of the people but for political interests,” he said while distributing cloths among poor people at the party’s Nayapaltan central office in Dhaka to mark BNP founder Ziaur Rahman’s 36th death anniversary.

The BNP leader said the “unelected government” is placing the budget keeping in mind the next election. “As the government is unelected, it does not have any accountability.”

Finance Minister AMA Muhith will place the budget for fiscal year 2017-18, the biggest budget yet, at the parliament today with a projected growth target beyond seven percent.

The budget, presumably over Tk 4,00,000 crore and around 26 percent bigger than his previous, will be the veteran finance minister’s 11th at the House.

Source: The Daily Star