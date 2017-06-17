BNP to win next polls, boat sunk: Khaleda

Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia on Saturday hoped her party and alliance would win in the next general polls and commented that boat, election symbol of ruling Awami League, had sunk.

Khaleda came up with the remarks addressing a mourning meeting and prayer session for Jatiya Ganatantrik Party founding president Shafiul Alam Prodhan.

JAGPA organised the event at a restaurant in the capital after iftar.

Shafiul Alam Prodhan died on May 21.

The BNP chief said that she (Hasina) was flying to various places by helicopter, unveiling foundation stones of development works and seeking vote for boat.

But she (Hasina) did not understand that the boat had gone down, she added.

The BNP chairperson reiterated that the next general election would be held under an election-conducive neutral government under which the voters of all ages and genders could cast their votes without fear.

She hoped that BNP would win in the election and would implement the commitments her party made in the party’s charter vision 2030.

She urged people to stand beside BNP and its alliance to get rid of Awami League to ensure democracy, development, peace and to protect the country’s independence and sovereignty.

Khaleda once again said no election would be held under Sheikh Hasina.

She said no party

would join election under Hasina.

Khaleda said they (Awami League) appointed partisan chief election commissioner to hold election under Hasina.

She once again criticised prime minister Sheikh Hasina for going abroad after knowing the incident of recent landslides in hill districts and Chittagong that left many dead.

She questioned the accountability of the prime minister to people and alleged that the government played no responsible role to rescue and rehabilitate the landslide victims.

Khaleda came down hard on the government for not taking yet any measure to curb price hike of rice.

She said home-bound people’s sufferings were due to bad shape of roads and highways and lack of wayside public toilet.

She said if voted to power, her party would construct wayside public toilets.

The BNP chairperson said Shafiul Alam Prodhan was always vocal against injustice.

Prodhan had participated in all movements in the past ten years for restoration of democracy, she recalled.

She urged the JAGPA leaders to remain united.

Khaleda said many attempts were made to split BNP but the grassroots leaders and activists remained with the BNP.

Khaleda said attempts were made during 1/11 political changeover and some opportunists left the party but grassroots remained with the BNP.

Those who left now wanted to come back, she said.

JAGPA president Rehana Prodhan, wife of Shafiul Alam Prodhan, presided over the mourning meeting addressed by leaders of BNP-led alliance.

Source: New Age