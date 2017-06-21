BNP Chairperson’s past foreign Spokesperson Zahid F Sarder Saddi arrested again

(Excerpts from Daily Thikana Friday 16 June 2017)

By breaking his probation, Mr. Zahid F Sarder Saddi (42) was arrested by the order of the Middle District Federal Court in Orlando Florida on May 17, 2017.

He was picked by the Marshalls from the Capitol Hill premises in Washington DC and then summoned to the above court on June 9th. Judge Gregory A. Pressnal heard his case and ordered him to be locked in prison. The case no. 6.08, CR 29 ORL 31 KRS. He has been ordered to reappear before the court on 27th June for the next step. According to the court, Mr. Saddi was charged with conspiracy in theft and frauds to divert funds from various financial institutions like Banco Popular, Bank of America, Fifth Third Bank, Wachovia Bank, Washington Mutual Bank, Sun Trust Bank, First Priority Bank and RBC Bank. The charges include cashing bogus checks, defrauding banks, various persons and business institutions. He was placed on probation in 2014 with a condition that he will report to the nearest probation officer on 5th of every month to assure that he did not get involved in those illegal activities in that period. But he has been breaking his probation from the beginning of 2015. Federal Authorities found out that Mr. Saddi was hiding in Brooklyn, New York and they sent a letter to Michael Cox, the Prosecutor of Brooklyn Federal Court. The letter stated that, Saddi did not appear before the Prosecutor in Orlando, Florida.

Mr. Saddi hosts from Barisal, Bangladesh. He has been allegedly involved in various fraud activities and was arrested 27 times. Every time he was awarded small punishment. In January of 2015, he falsified a letter that purports 6 Congressmen writing against Sheikh Hasina and favoring Tarek Rahman. The Congressmen were: Edward Royce, Elliiot Angel, Steve Chabot, Joseph Crowley, George Holding and Congresswoman Grace Meng. He was expelled as the Foreign Spokesperson of the BNP Chairperson. He has been operating websites and continuously writing again the Hasina government. As sampling of such activities are given below:

Zahid F Sarder Saddi – জাহিদ এফ সরদার সাদী September 20, 2016 ·

ব্রেকিং নিউজ: “অবশেষে মেন্দি সাফাদির সাথে সমাঝোতা করতে গেলো শেখ হাসিনার সরকার”

ছবিতে দেখা যাচ্ছে বহুল আলোচিত ইসরাইলী নাগরিক মেন্দি এন সাফাদির সাথে কথা বলছে আওয়ামী লীগ সরকারের যুব ও ক্রীড়া প্রতিমন্ত্রী বীরেন শিকদার।

আওয়ামী লীগ সরকার বীরেন শিকদারকে মেন্দি এন সাফাদির সাথে সমঝোতা করতে পাঠিয়েছে। তাদের চাওয়া, এখন থেকে মি. সাফাদি যেন শেখ হাসিনার অবৈধ সরকারের পক্ষে কাজ করে। উল্লেখ্য, এই মেন্দি এন সাফাদির সাথে মিটিং করার কারণেই বিএনপি নেতা আসলাম চৌধুরীকে জেলে যেতে হয়।

দীর্ঘ ২মাস আগে প্রকাশ পাওয়া সত্য ঘটনা বাংলাদেশের দালাল হলুদ মিডিয়াগুলো প্রচার না করে উল্টো অতীব গোপনীয়তার সাথে বাংলাদেশের দেশপ্রেমিক জনগণকে এই বিষয়ের অন্ধকারের মধ্যে নিমজ্জিত করে রেখেছিল। উল্লেখ্য যে, সর্বগ্রাসী ক্ষমতালোভী আওয়ামীলীগ সরকারের অবৈধ প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনার ছেলে জয়ের পরে আর এক প্রতিমন্ত্রীকে পাঠিয়েছে ইসরাইলের রাজনৈতিক নেতাদেরকে ঘুষ দিবার জন্য যা আজ বিশ্ববাসী ইসরাইলের মিডিয়াগুলোর বদৌলতে জানতে পেরেছে। দেশমাতৃকার টানে এই বিষয়ে স্বচিত্র প্রতিবেদন বিএনপির অন লাইন মিডিয়ার মাধ্যমে গত সেপ্টেম্বর মাসের মাঝামাঝি সময়ে প্রচার করা শর্তেও বাংলাদেশের দালাল হলুদ মিডিয়াগুলো মুখে কুলূপ এটে বসেছিল, নিজ নিজ স্বার্থ উদ্ধারের জন্য এই দেশ এবং জাতি ধ্বংসের সংবাদ দেশের প্রেমিক জনগণকে জানাতে অস্বীকৃতি জ্ঞাপন করে।

এই ঘটনার দীর্ঘ প্রায় ২মাস পরে আজ যখন ইসাইলের বিভিন্ন মিডিয়াগুলো এই বিষয়ে সচিত্র প্রতিবেদন প্রকাশ করেছে তখন সাথে সাথে এর দায়ভার থেকে নিজেদেরকে মুক্ত রাখার জন্য প্রচার করা শুরু করেছে।

ইসরাইলের লিকুদ পার্টির প্রভাবশালী নেতা ও মোসাদ এজেন্ট মেন্দি এন সাফাদিকে আওয়ামী লীগ নেতা এবং বাংলাদেশ সরকারের যুব ও ক্রীড়া প্রতিমন্ত্রী বীরেন শিকদার ঘুষ প্রদান করতে গিয়েছিল বলে সংবাদ পরিবেশন করেছে ইসরাইলের ‘জেরুজালেম অনলাইন’, ইসরাইলের প্রভাবশালী এই পত্রিকায় ‘Bangladeshi Minister Attempts to Bribe Israeli Official in Zurich’ – শিরোনামে প্রকাশিত ছবিসহ প্রতিবেদনে বলা হয়, বাংলাদেশে হিন্দু সম্প্রদায়ের পক্ষে সমর্থন করতে এবং সরকারের বিরুদ্ধে আন্তর্জাতিক তৎপরতা বন্ধে সাফাদিকে অনুরোধ জানায় বাংলাদেশের এ প্রতিমন্ত্রী।তবে মেন্দি সাফাদি তা প্রত্যাখ্যান করেছেন এবং বৈঠকে বীরেন শিকদারের সাথে একজন উপদেষ্টাও উপস্থিত ছিলেন বলে প্রতিবেদনে উল্লেখ করা হয়।জেরুজালেম অনলাইনকে মেন্দি সাফাদি জানায়, “এমনকি বাংলাদেশের প্রধানমন্ত্রীর ছেলে সজীব ওয়াজেদও আমাকে কনভিন্স করতে চেয়েছেন এবং বিনিময়ে উপঢৌকনও দিতে চেয়েছেন।”

নিউজ সূত্র:(https://goo.gl/T14zbA)