BD to provide $500 thousand cash assistance to Sri Lanka flood victims

The Bangladesh government has decided to provide a cash assistance of US $ 500,000 to support the victims of recent flood and landslides in Sri Lanka, which had killed more than 100 people and caused severe damage to livelihood and properties.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared this cash donation on Monday in Dhaka, according to the foreign ministry press release.

Earlier, the premier had written to the Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena condoling the deaths of Sri Lankan people and offered sympathy to the people who suffered from this devastating natural calamity that hit the country on May 25.

Bangladesh High Commissioner in Colombo Riaz Hamidullah will hand over the cash amount of US $ 500,000 to the Sri Lankan authorities soon.

The Sri Lankan government will use this money to buy the necessary requisites according to their needs.

On the other hand, Bangladesh High Commission in Colombo is also collecting medicines as donations from Bangladeshi pharmaceutical companies to supply to flood victims.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are both members of SAARC and BIMSTEC and enjoys friendly bilateral relations.

The two countries have commonalities in values and culture, and share similar developmental aspirations.

Sri Lankan President is scheduled to visit Dhaka from July 13 to 16 next at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Source: The Daily Ittefaq