Bangladeshis in Qatar told not to panic

The Bangladesh embassy in Doha has urged the expatriates not to be panicked amid the evolving situation, and keep in touch with the embassy.

In a notice circulated among the Bangladeshis living in Qatar, the embassy said on Tuesday they are “closely” monitoring the situation and are in contact with the Qatari authorities.

The statement came as panic spread among the people following diplomatic tensions between Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The Saudis together with Egypt, UAE and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar on Monday.

The situation also put Bangladesh in a dilemma as Dhaka maintains strong relations with both Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Both the countries in the Gulf are major destinations for Bangladeshi workers.

Currently, 380,000 Bangladeshis work in Qatar.

The embassy, in the notice, a copy of which is with bdnews24.com, asked the nationals not to take decisions on their own, insisting that they consult with the embassy in any situation.

“We’ll be able to help with guidelines by ‘monitoring and properly analyzing’ the changed situation.”

It also assured them that the situation is under “full control” of the Qatar government. The embassy said there is no reason to be panicked “unnecessarily”.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s ruler will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, hoping to heal the damaging rift over Qatar’s alleged support of Islamist militants and of Saudi’s political and religious rival Iran.

