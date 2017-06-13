Bangladeshi youth shot dead in Toronto

A Bangladeshi youth has been shot and killed by the unidentified gunman in Toronto, local police have said.

Victor Paul Kwong, a media relations officer of Toronto police, told bdnews24.com Monday evening that “the deceased has been identified as ‘Soumik Asgar, 20, of Toronto.”

He declined to give further details about the victim or his parents and family saying “we do not discuss these aspects.”

He, however, said that police were called to a shooting incident Saturday night at around 2:30 am (Sunday noon Bangladesh time) when police found Asgar dead at the driving seat of a car at Blue Heaven Crescent in North York region of the city.

Initially, police thought that there was a second person in the car, but after primary investigation, they said that “investigators are no longer looking for the passenger who was believed to be in the victim’s vehicle at the time of the shooting.”

There was no arrest until 10pm Toronto time on Monday (8am, Tuesday, Dhaka time).

Homicide investigators are appealing to residents and the public for information that might lead to the arrest of the killer.

Source: bdnews24