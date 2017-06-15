Bangladeshi bride-to-be, with family, perishes in London fire

Five members of a Bangladeshi family have been killed in the massive fire that broke out in a 24-story Grenfell Tower apartment block in London early Wednesday.

The deceased are Komru Miah, 82, his wife Razia Begum, 65, their three children Abdul Hanif, 29, Abdul Hamid, 26 and Hosna Begum Tanima, 22. The family lived in the 16th floor of the building. They hailed from Koishaura village under Moulvibazar Sadar upazila.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Selim Ahmed confirmed the matter to Dhaka Tribune Thursday.

The blaze engulfed the housing block in central London, trapping sleeping residents and killed at least 12 people in the inferno. The apartment block was home to about 600 people.

The family’s relatives living in Moulvibazar said Tanima’s marriage was set for July 29 this year and preparations had been completed.

Tanima called her cousin living in London asking for help during the fire. But her call was cut off by the fire.

Their bodies were recovered by the fire service officials the following morning.

London fire brigade said the fire was unprecedented in its scale and speed.

Source: Dhaka Tribune