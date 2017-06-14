Bangladesh to buy military chopper from Russia



Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) on Monday singed a contract with Russia to procure Mi-171Sh military transport helicopter.

The contract was signed at Air Headquarters of Bangladesh.

The helicopters will be used in UN peacekeeping operations.

Air Vice Marshal M Naim Hassan, assistant chief of air staff (operation and training) signed the contract on behalf of Bangladesh while Ageev Dmitry, deputy chief of Section, Joint Stock Company “Rosoboronexport,” signed on behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation.

Air Chief Marshal Abu Esrar, chief of air staff, was also present at the ceremony.

PSO Armed Forces Division, PSOs of Air Headquarters, Senior BAF officers and representatives from Russian Embassy in Bangladesh, among others, were present on the occasion.

Source: The Daily Ittefaq