Bangladesh ‘disappointed’ on US over climate accord pullout

The Bangladesh government has expressed its disappointment over the United States’ decision to pull out from the Paris Climate Agreement.

“It would be unfortunate to lose a leading partner like the United States in the global effort to secure a green and safe planet for ourselves and our future generations,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, saying that Bangladesh is ‘disappointed’ at the US move.

Bangladesh, a country not contributing to global warming, was one of the first countries in the world to ratify the Paris Climate Agreement.

Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali officially informed the UN secretary-general of the ratification in New York in September 2016.

Foreign Ministry said in its statement that Bangladesh would remain committed to the Paris Climate accord.

“Bangladesh would continue its efforts with all friends and partners around the world to mobilise domestic and international resources to address the grave threats posed by climate change,” the statement from the Forein Ministry.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said the United States would withdraw from the landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change. Trump, tapping into the “America First” message during his poll campaign, said the Paris accord would undermine the US economy and hurt its businesses.

International leaders, including the Pope had pressed Trump not to abandon the accord and lamented his decision when Trump refused to relent.

Supporters of the accord, including some leading US business leaders, called Trump’s move a blow to international efforts to curb the warming of the planet that has far-reaching consequences.

Former Democratic President Barack Obama expressed regret over the pullout from a deal that he had signed.

