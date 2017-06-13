Army officer among 53 killed in landslides in 3 hill districts

Landslides triggered by torrential rain have killed at least 53 people in Rangamati, Bandarban and Chittagong districts.

In Rangamati, 36 people including an army officer were killed in landslides in Sadar, Kawkhali and Kaptai upazilas. Of them, 15 killed in Sadar, 12 in Kawkhali, six in Kaptai, and three in Bilaichhari upazila.

Of the deceased, 10 were identified as Un Ching Marma, 32, her daughter Mithui Marma, 12, Ruma Aktar, Nuri Aktar, Johra Begum, Sonali Chakma, Amit Chakma, Ayush Mallik, Liton Mallik, and Chumki Das.

Rangamati Sadar Hospital’s Civil Surgeon Dr Shaheed Talukdar and Additional Deputy Commissioner Abu Shaheed Chowdhury confirmed the number of causalities to the Dhaka Tribune.

“We have received the body of an army officer who killed in the landslide during rescue operation in Manikchhari,” Civil Surgeon Shaheed Talukdar said.

He, however, could not confirm the identity of the army officer.

On the other hand, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director Lt Col Rashedul Hasan told the Dhaka Tribune that an army team was clearing mud of landslide from a road in Manikchhari in the morning when another landslide occurred.

“Several officers and members of the army are missing in the incident,” he added.

The district administration will make a list of the affected families and then provide financial aids, Nezarat Deputy Collector (NDC) Taposh Shil told the Dhaka Tribune.

Landslides killed 11 people in Rangunia and Chandanaish upazilas of Chittagong.

Rangunia Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Kamal Hossain told the Dhaka Tribune that eight people were killed in Rajanagar and Islampur unions.

Meanwhile, landslides killed three people in Chandanaish upazila’s Dhopachhari union, local UP Chairman Md Morshedul Alam said.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Chandanaish police station Officer-in-Charge Farid Uddin said the incidents took place in Shamakchhari and Chandainna – remote areas of the upazila.

Chittagong district administration has formed two teams led by two executive magistrates to avoid further incidents of landslides. They will evict people living at risky spots near the hills.

In Bandarban, six people were killed and five others injured in landslides in on early Tuesday, sadar police station chief Rafiq Ullah told the Dhaka Tribune.

Balaghata, Lemujhiri Para and Agapara areas were hit by landslides around 2:30am, locals said.

The deceased are Reba Tripura, 24, Lota Borua, 7, Mia Borua, 5, Shubho Borua, 4, Kamrun Nahar, 40, and Supriya Begum, 8.

