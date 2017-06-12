AL conspiring to keep BNP out of election: Khaleda

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia on Sunday alleged that the government is conspiring to hold the next general election keeping her party away from the race as it knows about its debacle if there is an inclusive and fair election, reports UNB.

“They [ruling Bangladesh Awami League] don’t want the BNP to join the election as they’ve come to know secretly about what will be their consequence in the election. That’s why they’re harassing us to keep us away from the polls,” she said.

Speaking at an iftar programme, Khaleda warned that no election will be allowed to be held in the country without BNP’s participation. “The election must be held in the country, and it’ll have to be held under an election-time assistive government, not under Hasina [PM].”

She said all the parties will participate in the next election if it is held under a non-party neutral ‘supportive’ government. “We also want a competitive and inclusive election to be held.”

Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal, freedom fighters’ wing of the BNP, arranged the iftar party at Emmanuelle’s Convention Centre in Gulshan of the capital.

Referring to Britain’s snap polls, Khaleda said the UK’s prime minister arranged the election without any fear, no matter what her party got the results. “Awami League can hold such polls if it has minimum courage.”

The BNP chief said AL does not only fear its election debacle, but also the consequences of the misdeeds its leaders and activists have committed over the last 10 years. “They know people won’t spare them for their misdeeds, even though BNP forgives them.”

Khaleda said the year 2018 will be the year of development, peace, and democracy ousting the ‘oppressors and plunderers’.

She alleged that though her arch rival AL president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina is carrying out unilateral election campaign across the country in favour of her party, BNP is not even allowed to hold iftar parties.

The BNP chief came down hard on ruling party leaders for accusing BNP of formulating its ‘Vision 2030’ replicating their agenda, saying AL could not present such a thoughtful vision before the nation.

“They made their vision to pilfer public money, but there’s no such things in our vision. “So, our vision and thoughts can’t be the similar to their ones.”

Accusing the government of trying to make the country subservient one putting its independence at stake, Khaleda called upon freedom fighters to get united putting aside their divisions and conflicts to protect the country and its people as they did in 1971.

Source: Prothom Alo