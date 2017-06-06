Advance Eid travel tickets from June 12

The advance sale of bus and train tickets for Eid-ul-Fitr holidaymakers from Dhaka to other districts will start on June 12.

On that day, Bangladesh Railway will sell the tickets for June 21 journeys, its Director General Md Amzad Hossain told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

The tickets for June 22 travels will be sold on June 13, while the June 23 and 24 tickets will be available on June 14 and 15.

The Railway DG said special Eid trains will be launched like previous years.

Bangladesh Bus, Truck Owners’ Association Chairman Soheil Talukder said the advance sale of bus tickets will start in the morning of June 12.

“The sale will continue until the tickets are finished,” he said.

He said it would be easier this year than previous years to manage the Eid rush because of a long holiday this time.

He cited media reports to say that the holiday will last nine days.

The Eid is expected to fall on June 27, a date subjected to moon sighting.