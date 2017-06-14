60-km long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail Highway

A New Age file photo shows, vehicles form long tailbacks on both the ends on Dhaka-Tangail Highway. The photo was taken at Gorai in Mirzapur. — New Age photo

Around 60-kilometre long tailbtack was created on Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Mymensingh highways early Wednesday, inflicting immense sufferings on thousands of passengers.

Highway police sources said vehicular movement on Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Mymensingh highways came to a halt due to numerous numbers of potholes, irregular car parking, and construction work on four-lane Dhaka-Tangail highway.

As a result, traffic was disrupted on the highway from Gazipura to Pakulla in Tangail.

Source: New Age