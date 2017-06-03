3.28 lakh govt posts vacant: Syed Ashraf

Some 3,28,311 posts have been lying vacant with different ministries, Public Administration Minister Syed Ashraful Islam told parliament today.

“Yes, necessary steps have been taken to fill up the vacant posts,” he said while responding to a tabled stared question from MP Mahfuzur Rahman (Chittagong-3).

Replying to another question from lawmaker MA Awal (Laxmipur-1) Minister Ashraf said currently the number of public servants in the country is 13,82,393.

Of the total number, 1,48,819 are first class (grade 1-9) officers.

He said the number of public servants under grade-1 is 335, grade-2 is 3,224; grade-3 is 4,677; grade-4 is 8,134; grade-5 is 15,794; grade-6 is 33,411; grade-7 is 5,494; grade-8 is 4,673; and grade-9 is 73,876.

The number of public servants under fixed salary category is 101 while 265 persons were appointed on contractual basis.

Source: The Daily Star