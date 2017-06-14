14 Bangladeshi descendants to compete in UK General election

Fourteen candidates of Bangladeshi origin are contesting in the UK general election, scheduled to take place on June 8.

Eight of them are contesting from Labour Party, one from Liberal Democrats, one from Friends and four are running as independents.

The UK last went to polls on May 7, 2015, when the Conservatives came to power by winning the majority of 331 seats out of the 650 available in the parliament.

Five British Bangladeshis competed against each other for the Labour Party in that election in 2015. Three of them won: Rushanara Ali, Tulip Siddiq and Rupa Haq.

The three are also competing again this year from the same constituencies. They are joined by Anwar Babul Miah, Marina Ahmed, Raushan Ara, Foysol Chowdhury MBE and Abdullah Rumel Khan.

Saju Miah is standing as a Liberal Democrats candidate, while Afzal Choudhry is competing from the minor Friends Party.

The independent candidates are: Ajmal Masroor, Oliur Rahman, Abu Nowshed and Mirza Zillur.

Earlier on April 18, British Prime Minister Theresa May announced an abrupt general election on June 8 on the claim that opposition parties were jeopardising her government’s preparations for Brexit.

Source: The Daily Ittefaq