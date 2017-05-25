UN honours 3 Bangladeshi peacekeepers

Permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN, Ambassador Masud Bin Momen received the medal for the three deceased peacekeepers, said a press release of Bangladesh’s mission to the UN.

Md Abul Bashar, Sainik of Bangladesh Army, serving in Mali died on October last year. Constable Motaher Hosen and Constable Md Samidul Islam of Bangladesh Police serving in the same Mission also died on May last year.

The recognition came while observing the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers on May 24 (local time) where the organisation recognised the sacrifice of 117 peacekeepers.

At the opening ceremony of the event, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres laid floral wreath in honor of all fallen peacekeepers at Peacekeeping Memorial Site, UN headquarters.

“Those we honour today died while protecting the world’s most vulnerable people and supporting countries in making the difficult transition from conflict to peace,” said Guterres.

A moment of silence was observed to pay respect to the supreme sacrifices of the peacekeepers for the cause of global peace.

