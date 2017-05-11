Tigers close to direct WC qualification

Bangladesh gets to enhance its chances of direct qualification to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in an upcoming tri-series to be held in Dublin from 12 to 24 May, says a report posted on the website of International Cricket Council.

Bangladesh, which is three points ahead of Pakistan at 91 points on the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings, gets to play four matches in the tournament – two each against host Ireland and fourth-ranked New Zealand.

One win against New Zealand and two against Ireland could help seventh-placed Bangladesh overtake Sri Lanka (93). Bangladesh will reach 94 points in such a scenario, while winning all four matches will lift it to 97 points, the ICC report adds.

Former world champions Pakistan and the West Indies are fighting for direct qualification but Pakistan (88) has a nine-point lead over the West Indies and also gets a chance to improve its points tally against higher-ranked oppositions during next month’s ICC Champions Trophy in England and Wales from 1-18 June.

Host England and seven other top-ranked sides as on 30 September 2017 gain direct places in the next ICC Cricket World Cup while the other four teams on the ODI table will go through a qualifying tournament.

While Bangladesh has a lot to play for, it will also be a chance for Ireland to improve its points tally while it will help New Zealand prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy.

As for New Zealand, it will remain in fourth position even if it loses both its matches to Bangladesh provided it does not lose to Ireland. It will slip from 115 points to 112 points in such a scenario but an added loss to Ireland will see it slip below England to 109 points.

The ODI team rankings, unlike the Test rankings, are updated after each match. The ICC ODI predictor function is available here.

Meanwhile, England defeated Ireland 2-0 in a two-match home series to gain one point on the rankings table while Ireland lost one point.

England’s Jonny Bairstow has gained 14 places to reach a career-best 98th rank among batsmen in the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Player Rankings after unbeaten knocks of 10 and 72 while Tim Murtagh of Ireland (up two places to 32) and Jake Ball of England (up three places to 99) have moved up in the bowlers’ list.

Source: Prothom Alo