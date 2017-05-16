Suicide vests, bombs found at Jhenaidah hideout

Two suicide vests and five explosives were found during a raid on a suspected militant hideout in Jhenaidah’s Sadar Upazila, according to RAB.

The local administration has issued an order restricting the movement of people around two buildings, used as militant dens, in Chuadanga village for security reasons, said Sadar Upazila Executive Official Mostafizur Rahman.

The two buildings, owned by a pair of brothers, were cordoned off around 7am on Tuesday after law-enforcement agencies received word of a militant presence, said RAB officer Maj Monir Ahmed. The explosives and suicide vests were recovered during a search of the area.

RAB detectives had been monitoring the situation after recent operations on militant dens in the area, said RAB-6 Captain Additional DIG Khandker Rafiqul Islam.

Meanwhile, a RAB team detained local resident Md Selim, 45, and Pranta, 20, on Monday night.

According to the RAB captain, the two are cousins.

Selim’s brother Tuhin was killed during a police raid on a militant den in Moheshpur Upazila’s Bajrapur village on May 7.

“We learned from questioning Selim and Pranto that explosives were hidden in their homes. They said militants could also be found there. Our raid was based on this information.”

The two suicide vests were found buried underground and the five bombs were found nearby.

Another search found fourteen sticks of dynamite and 20 circuit boards for making bombs, according to Maj Monir.

