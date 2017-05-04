SSC pass rate declines, 80% make it through

About 80.35 percent students passed Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent tests this year, which is lower compared to previous years.

Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid has attributed the “low pass rate” to recently introduced standardised evaluation method of the examination papers.

Apart from it, the total number of GPA 5 achievers cumulated to 1,04,761, which is also lower compared to last year. Detailed result will be disclosed at 12:30pm.

BOARD Total Examinees Attendees Absentees Passed Pass Rate (%) Dhaka 4,51,385 4,49,729 1,656 3,88,540 86.39 Rajshahi 1,67,590 1,66,938 652 1,51,406 90.70 Comilla 1,83,806 1,82,979 827 1,08,011 59.03 Jessore 1,55,510 1,53,673 1,837 1,22,995 80.04 Chittagong 1,18,112 1,17,897 215 99,022 83.99 Barisal 94,416 93,676 740 72,358 77.24 Sylhet 94,141 93,915 226 75,374 80.26 Dinajpur 1,64,290 1,63,572 718 1,37,362 83.98

This morning, the results were handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her Gono Bhaban residence.

The pass rate in SSC alone is 81.21 percent. In eight general boards, the number of GPA 5 achievers stood at 97,964.

In vocational exams, the overall pass rate was 78.69 percent. In madrassa, the pass rate is 76.20 percent.

After the formal announcement, the examinees will get their results from the respective centres, websites of their respective boards and also through mobile short message service (SMS).

To receive the results through SMS, one needs to type the word SSC, then the first three letters of the respective board (for example DHA for the Dhaka Board), leave a space and type the roll number, another space and year in 4 digits (e.g. 2017) and then send the message to 16222.

Around 17.86 lakh students under 10 education boards appeared for this year’s SSC and equivalent exams which began on February 2. Theoretical exams ended on March 2 while practical exams were held from March 4 to 11.

The results will be available on the website http:// www.educationboardresults.gov.bd.

Source: The Daily Star