Second phase of gas price hike from July 1

The Supreme Court passed an order on government’s side to execute its decision to hike gas prices from June 1 in the second phase on Tuesday.

Syed Mahmud Hossain, Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice stayed till June 5 (Monday) the HC order that stayed the decision of increasing the gas price from June 1.

Earlier, Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) filed a petition seeking a stay on the HC order.

The judge of supreme court also sent the commission’s petition to the full bench of the Appellate Division for its hearing on June 5.

Earlier before, the High Court also questioned the legality of the move to increase the prices in two phases while passing the order on February 28.

On February 23, BERC raised gas prices for all consumers by 22.7 percent and decided to implement the hike in two phases.

According to the new prices effective from this month, double-burner household consumers would pay Tk 800 instead of the current Tk 650 while those using single burners would pay Tk 750 instead of Tk 600.

The second phase price hike will cost another Tk 150 each.

