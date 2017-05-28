SC upholds BNP leader Aslam’s bail

BNP leader Aslam Chowdhury’s bail in a treason case has been upheld by the Supreme Court.

On Sunday, the four-member appeals bench led by Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha scrapped the state’s petition challenging the High Court’s decision.

Aslam’s counsel AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon said there were no more legal hurdles to release the BNP leader from jail.

A BNP joint secretary general, Aslam was in the limelight after his meeting with Israel’s Likud Party leader Mendi N Safadi during an event in New Delhi last year.

Leaders of the ruling Awami League were quick to claim the meeting was part of a conspiracy to oust Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with help of the Israeli spy agency Mossad.

The BNP has been denying the allegation, saying Aslam’s trip to New Delhi was purely personal.

Aslam and Safadi both have admitted to meeting each other in Delhi but claimed nothing covert was discussed.

After Aslam’s grilling in custody following his arrest in May last year, Inspector General of Police AKM Shahidul Hoque said he had ‘confessed to signing a deal’ with Safadi.

The IGP said Safadi has connections with Mossad and he had met Aslam more than once in India.

Information given by Aslam during the questioning “made it clear that he was involved in anti-state activities”, the Bangladesh Police chief said.

Source: bdnews24