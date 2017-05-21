SC orders for reinstatement of 138 physicians at BSMMU

A five-member bench headed by the Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha passed the order this morning after hearing five separate appeals filed by the physicians.

The court also ordered the BSMMU authorities to consider the years when the physicians remained out of service, as their leave without pay.

Earlier on May 17, the Appellate Division set May 21 to pronounce its judgment over the appointments.

Senior jurists Kamal Hossain, M Amir Ul Islam and Kamrul Haque Siddiqui moved the case for the physicians, whereas Mahbubey Alam and Tanjib Ul Alam stood for BSMMU.

According to the case documents, the physicians were appointed from December 2005 to January 2006.

Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad incumbent president Iqbal Arslan later filed an appeal, challenging the appointment of these physicians.

The High Court on December 14, 2010, declared their appointment illegal, making the physicians to file a leave to appeal petition.

On September 4, 2016, the SC allowed them to appeal against the High Court verdict. After that the physicians filed those five appeals.