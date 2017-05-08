SC halts MP Amanur bail for months

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has halted the bail order of ruling Awami League MP Amanur Rahman Khan Rana for four months in Tangail’s Faruk Ahmed murder case.

An SC bench led by the chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha withheld the High Court order that had granted bail to the Awami League leader following an appeal filed by the prosecutor.

Attorney general Mahbubey Alam stood for the state during the hearing while lawyer Abdul Baset Majumdar, Rokon Uddin Mahmud and Rousseau Mostafa attended the hearing for Amanur Rahman Khan.

Amanur is now in Kashimpur jail.

On 18 January 2013, Awami League leader Faruk Ahmed was shot dead in front of his residence in Tangail district town. Later, Faruk’s wife Nahar Ahmed filed a case in this connection.

Fourteen people, including four brothers of Tangail’s influential Khan family, were accused in the murder case.

