Sammilito Parishad wins FBCCI polls

The Sammilito Ganatantrik Parishad, led by former BGMEA president Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, has won the Association Group elections at the FBCCI after a victory in Chamber Group.

As many as 1,668 of the 1,898 members of the top trade body cast their ballots to elect 18 directors from the Association Group at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center from 9am to 5pm on Sunday.

The Sammilito Ganatantrik Parishad bagged 16 posts while the Babosayi Oikya Forum took the two remaining ones.

The winners from the Sammilito Parishad are Khondoker Moinur Rahman Jewel, SM Jahangir Hossain, Shafquat Haider, Abul Ayes Khan, Muntakim Ashraf, Nizamuddin Ahmed, Amzad Hossain, Shafiqul Islam Vorosha, Abu Motaleb, Habib Ullah Dawn, Khandaker Ruhul Amin, Nizamuddin Rajesh, Hafez Harun, Shomi Kaiser, Abu Naser and Rashedul Hossain Chowdhury (Ronni).

The Oikya Forum winners are Kazi Ertaza Hassan and Helena Jahangir.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry elected its directors for the 2017-2019 term.

Once the candidates other than those led by Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin had pulled out of the contest, the 18 candidates of the former BGMEA president’s Sammilito Parishad were elected uncontested as Chamber Group directors .

In other words, the FBCCI members actually elected 18 directors from the Association Group. As many as 36 contested for the posts.

Ali Ashraf, MP, officiated as chairman of the election board.

The FBCCI’s Chamber Group and Association Group get to pick 12 directors each.

The members of the federation elect 36 other directors – 18 from the Chamber Group and as many from the Association Group – in direct voting.

The elected directors will officially pick the president and two vice presidents on Tuesday. The final results will be published on May 20.

According to FBCCI election rules, the president and first vice president are elected alternately from the Chamber Group and the Association Group.

This time, the president will be elected from the Association Group and the first vice-president from Chamber Group.

The last election of the FBCCI was held on May 23, 2015, when the current board of directors headed by Abdul Matlub Ahmad was elected.

Shafiul was elected first vice president from the Association Group in the 2015 polls.

