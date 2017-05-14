Road accidents kill 8 Bangladeshis in KSA, New York

Five persons were killed in Umme Zamzam area in Saudi Arabia while three others killed in New York

At least eight Bangladeshis have been killed in separate road accidents in Saudi Arabia and New York, USA.

Of them, five persons including four members of a family were killed in Umme Zamzam area in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, reports UNB quoting private news channel News24. Two others were also injured in the accident.

Four of them are Bangladeshi expatriate businessman Abdul Aziz, his son Arafat and unnamed daughter – hailing from Feni, and his car driver Masud – from Dinajpur.

The accident took place when Abdul Aziz, along with his family members, was returning to his workplace after performing Umrah Hajj. Another injured succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

Northern State Parkway crash kills 3

Meanwhile, three Bangladeshis were killed and another injured when a car veered off the Northern State Parkway early Saturday and crashed into a tree, reports News 12 Long Island website.

Police say 28-year-old Raihan Islam, of Jamaica, Queens, was driving east in a Honda Accord when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. He sustained critical injuries and pronounced dead at Winthrop University Hospital.

Two other Bangladeshi passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. They are Shamsul Alam, 61, and Ataur Rahman Dulal, 34, both of Jamaica, Queens.

Another passenger, identified as 36-year-old Al A Mollah, was hospitalised in critical condition.

Source: Dhaka Tribune