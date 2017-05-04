PM denies deals with India against country’s interest

During prime minister’s question-answer session, she termed the allegations untrue, imaginary and ill-attempt to confuse the people of Bangladesh and alleged that rather BNP during its rule had signed a defence deal with China keeping the people in dark about it

Responding to a question from ruling Awami League lawmaker Fazilatun Nesa Bappi, Hasina said that titles of the agreements and memorandums of understanding signed during her visit to India in November 5-10 were already published in newspapers.

She said that no agreement or memorandum was against the country’s interest and claimed that the implementation of the 35 agreements and memorandums would play a positive role in improving the living standard of the people.

In her scripted answer, the prime minister mentioned the titles of 24 memorandums, 11 agreements and two standard operating procedures signed between Bangladesh and India.

She said that Teesta River water sharing agreement was important for the Awami League government.

‘We are very sincere and active in accomplishing the Teesta water sharing agreement,’ she said.

Hasina said that during her visit to New Delhi she strongly urged the India’s prime minister, West Bengal chief minister and all concerned for a quick accomplishment of the Teesta River water sharing agreement.

She said Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in his statement said that the issue of Teesta water sharing would be resolved during the tenure of the incumbent governments of the two neighbours.

Replying to a supplementary question from Fazilatun Nesa, Hasina said that the BNP government neither made anything about the defence deal with China known to anyone in Bangladesh nor informed parliament about it.

She said that Bangladesh had defence cooperation deals or memorandums with many other countries including China, Russia, Kuwait and Qatar.

She said that her government’s foreign policy was friendship with all but hostility with none and the country was advancing maintaining friendship with each country accordingly.

Replying to another supplementary question from AL lawmaker Abdus Shahid, the prime minister said that necessary steps would be taken to implement the deals and memorandums. Implementation of deals on developments would start soon, she added.

Replying to a supplementary question from AL lawmaker Gazi Golam Dastagir, the prime minister said that participation of representatives from each country of the world in the recent 136th Inter-Parliamentary Union assembly in Dhaka and its successful completion proved that democratic process continued and parliament was functioning in Bangladesh.

She asked those questioned January 5, 2014 general election to refrain from raising questions.

In her scripted answer to a question from Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal faction lawmaker Nazmul Haque Prodhan, the prime minister said that the Election Commission would carry out its responsibility as per specified provision of the constitution and law.

She said that all executive authorities were constitutionally bound to extend cooperation to the commission.